FRANKFURT, July 3 Germany's largest solar company SMA Solar said it would lay off about 14 percent of its workforce by the end of next year to cope with a slump in revenue and profit in the solar industry.

The company - also the world's largest maker of a crucial component of solar installations called a solar inverter - said it would cut 700 full-time positions, amounting to 800 full-time and part-time employees.

At the end of March, SMA employed more than 5,800 staff.

"The planned downsizing is unavoidable if SMA is to emerge strengthened from the current consolidation phase in the solar sector," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement on Wednesday.

A glut of solar equipment has led to a pricing slump over the past four years, throwing many companies into crisis and leading some of them, including Q-Cells and Solon , to file for insolvency.

SMA, whose inverters are needed to feed solar power into the electricity grid, had until recently escaped the pressure because producing inverters requires deeper technological expertise than that used to make cells and panels.

The crisis has started to filter through to SMA's operating margin, which plummeted from about 27 percent in 2010 to 7 percent last year. The company has said it may make an operating loss this year.

SMA, whose shares gained 1.6 percent, said it was in "constructive negotiations" with the company's works council, but added that it could not rule out compulsory redundancies. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Louise Heavens)