* Expects 2014 sales of 1.0-1.3 bln euros, positive EBIT
* Sees 2013 sales at 0.9-1.0 bln euro, EBIT loss at 80-90
mln
* Shares up 2 percent
(Recasts, adds growth estimates on Europe, Japan)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 SMA Solar, the
world's top maker of solar inverters, expects sales to grow by
up to 44 percent next year, banking on growth in Japan and the
United States as well as hundreds of job cuts after European
markets faltered.
Solar markets in Europe have taken a beating as governments
pare back crucial subsidies, while a glut in cells, modules and
inverters has led prices to collapse, driving many players out
of the industry or into the arms of larger conglomerates.
Swiss industrial group ABB earlier this year
bought U.S.-based Power-One, SMA's biggest rival.
In a bid to escape shrinking European markets, solar
companies are looking for growth in the Americas and Asia
Pacific (APAC), which are expected to jointly account for 44
percent of the global market in 2014, up from 27 percent this
year, according to industry association EPIA.
SMA Solar, also Germany's largest solar group by sales and
market capitalisation, said on Monday it expected sales of
1.0-1.3 billion euros ($1.35-1.75 billion) and earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of up to 20 million euros next year.
According to StarMine, which weights analysts' projections
according to their track records, 2014 sales are seen at 1.085
billion euros, while EBIT is expected to reach 18.5 million.
This year, SMA - whose inverters are needed to help feed
solar power into the energy grid - expects sales to come in
between 900 million euros and 1 billion euros, with an EBIT loss
of 80-90 million.
As a result of the sector's crisis, SMA announced earlier
this year it would cut about 800 jobs, equalling 14 percent of
its staff.
"Especially the cost reduction and personnel adjustment
measures already started will be fully effective for the first
time in 2014," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a
statement.
Shares in the company were up 2 percent at 1426 GMT, having
plunged earlier after the group had lowered its full-year sales
outlook for the ongoing year.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and David Evans)