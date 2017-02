FRANKFURT, Sept 26 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, sees third-quarter sales of 330-360 million euros ($428-467 million), according to a company presentation, in line with the 352 million euros Thomson Reuters StarMine estimate.

The margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen at 6-10 percent, SMA said, in line with the 8.8 percent StarMine forecast.

At 0720 GMT, shares in SMA were down 1.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7715 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)