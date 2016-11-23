* SMBC head plays down concerns about broader aviation downturn

* Turkey, Brazil have been worry for aviation sector in past year

* SMBC reports 30 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Nov 23 Aviation markets in Turkey and Brazil, flashpoints for political or economic uncertainty in the last year, are stabilising, a top aircraft leasing company said on Wednesday.

Reporting a 30 percent increase in first-half pre-tax profit to $142.9 million, the head of Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital played down recent concerns about a broader downturn in aviation markets, which some see as oversupplied.

"Lease rates and demand for narrow-body aircraft remain very stable," Chief Executive Peter Barrett told Reuters.

SMBC's revenues rose 19 percent to $502.8 million in the six months to the end of September.

SMBC owns or manages 453 aircraft and customers include Turkish Airlines and its domestic rival Pegasus Airlines, but says its exposure is limited to 5-6 airplanes. Both airlines are current with their payments, Barrett said in an interview.

"Turkey is obviously going through a relatively challenging time but the fundamentals of air travel in Turkey and the nature of the market there haven't changed significantly, even though short-term demand is under pressure."

South America is broadly steady though the picture is varied he said, highlighting positive opportunities in Chile.

"Brazil has ... definitely had a tough time but has probably stabilised in the last couple of months," he said.

Turkey and Brazil have been a headache for airlines, aircraft owners and planemakers in the past year.

Brazil has been jolted by the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, a massive corruption scandal and a brutal economic crisis.

Industry sources say Turkey was responsible in large part for a leap in customer financing by planemaker Airbus earlier this year, due to its reliance on suspended European export credits and turmoil after a coup attempt in July.

Airbus has provided financing for as many as six or seven wide-body A330 deliveries to the country, the sources said.

Airbus declined comment.

Government export credits have been halted in Europe by a British probe into the use of middlemen in aircraft negotiation and in the United States by political obstacles in Congress.

Barrett said the temporary breakdown of the system, which traditionally supports exports to airlines that might otherwise find it hard to raise funds, had been cushioned by ample alternative sources of finance but warned this may not last.

"(Export agencies) were a significant player in the market and their stepping back at the moment is likely to give more opportunity to businesses like ours, particularly as the broader fiscal environment changes and liquidity reduces," he said.

Barrett suggested more aircraft lessors could seek public listings as the sector attracts yield-hungry investors. That comes after Singapore-based BOC Aviation carried out the industry's largest ever initial public offering in June.

"The last few weeks have been good for the stock markets and if that continues you may see more people looking to pull the trigger on potential IPOs," Barrett said.

He said Japanese-owned SMBC Aviation had no plans to go down that route itself. "We have a very strong and stable shareholder base and we expect that to continue."

In 2012, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group bought RBS Aviation Capital, the world's fourth-largest aircraft lessor, for $7.3 billion and renamed it SMBC Aviation Capital. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft)