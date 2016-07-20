(Adds no plans to tap equity markets, FY profit of $530 million)

DUBLIN, July 20 The aircraft leasing arm of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has raised $500 million in its debut bond offering in a bid to diversify funding options to pay for an order book of more than 200 planes, its chief executive said on Monday.

The offering of 2.65 percent senior unsecured notes by SMBC Aviation Capital, the world's fourth largest lessor by aircraft numbers according to an Airfinance Journal ranking, was eight times oversubscribed, with demand spread between Asia, Europe and North America, Chief Executive Peter Barrett said.

"When there is volatility in the market, people see high quality, strong counterparties as the place to go to and that was very much reflected in the demand," Barrett told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The funds will be used to fund the purchase of aircraft and to pay down debt, he said.

Tapping equity markets for funding "is not something that's on our agenda," Barrett said.

SMBC reported operating profit for the year to the end of the March of $530 million, up 22 percent on the previous year, on revenues of $1,046 million.

Barrett declined to give a forecast for the coming year, but said the aircraft leasing market was stable, with little change in leasing rates during the past 12 months.

