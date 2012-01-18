TOKYO Jan 18 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance
Group's securities arm on Wednesday said it would
invest $93 million in New York-based boutique investment bank
Moelis & Co, to shore up its cross-border advisory services.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and parent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
will take a roughly 5 percent stake in Moelis & Co through the
non-exclusive deal.
Moelis was founded in 2007 by former UBS banker Ken Moelis
and a number of partners. It now has almost 600 employees and
provides financial advisory, capital raising and asset
management services.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)