* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
TOKYO, July 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Societe Generale's private banking business in Japan for an undisclosed sum.
Under the agreement, SMBC will buy the French financial institution's trust bank in Japan, which provides services for wealthy clients.
SMBC is a core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets.
In October last year, Japan's financial regulator temporarily suspended Societe Generale's private banking operations in Japan for not properly monitoring an investment fund purchased by a pension fund. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales