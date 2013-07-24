* SocGen says bid for unit unsolicited

* Accounts for 3pct of private bank asset under management (Adds SocGen comment)

TOKYO/PARIS, July 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Societe Generale's private banking business in Japan for an undisclosed sum.

This business is the French bank's trust bank in Japan, which provides services for wealthy clients. SMBC is a core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets.

French banks have been looking to boost their private banking businesses - one of the few areas which does not consume capital at a time of tightening regulations.

But these businesses are also facing a squeeze on profit margins and greater regulatory scrutiny due to increased focus on preventing money laundering and tax evasion.

In October last year, Japan's financial regulator temporarily suspended Societe Generale's private banking operations in Japan for not properly monitoring an investment fund purchased by a pension fund.

A Societe Generale spokeswoman in Paris said the sale was unrelated to the three-month suspension of its investment trust business for institutional clients, adding that SMBC's offer for the unit had been "unsolicited."

She said the decision to sell the unit, which accounted for 3 percent of assets under management worldwide in SocGen's private bank as of March, would allow France's No. 2 bank to focus on markets where it wants to expand further.

Those include Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere in Asia, she said, adding that the deal would have no impact on the bank's liquidity at a group level. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Christian Plumb; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Jane Merriman)