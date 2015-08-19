UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (IFR) - Philippine power producer SMC Global Power Holdings Corp (IPO-SMC.PS) has given guidance of 6.75 percent area for a US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5 bond that is expected to be of benchmark size.
The Reg S-only unrated deal will price as early as today. Conglomerate San Miguel Corp wholly owns the company.
The bonds will step up by 250bp if not called after 5.5 years and by a further 250bp if there is a change of control. Dividends can be deferred, but are cumulative.
ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Mizuho and UBS are joint bookrunners. China Banking Corp is co-manager. The bonds will be listed on the SGX under English law. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.