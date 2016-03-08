PARIS, March 8 French firm SMCP, the company
behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, said on
Tuesday that it had submitted documents to financial regulator
AMF that open the way for a possible stock market listing.
The company, which is controlled by private equity firm KKR
, also said it was confident of further growth after 2015
sales rose 33 percent to 675 million euros ($744 million).
Chief Executive Daniel Lalonde said registering its
reference document with the AMF marked "the first preliminary
step toward a potential IPO (initial public offering)".
"We are confident that we will continue pursuing profitable
growth, via both organic growth and the expansion of our network
across our key markets, with the ambition to become a global
leader in accessible luxury," Lalonde said in a statement.
Sources close to the matter have previously said SMCP could
be valued at more than 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9072 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)