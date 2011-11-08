SEOUL Nov 8 Samsung Mobile Display plans to issue new shares worth 1 trillion won ($895.3 million) next year to its shareholders, a media report said on Tuesday.

The joint venture of Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI , the world's top producer of organic light-emitting diodes, is set to invest at least 5 trillion won next year, partly financed by the planned new share sale, online media outlet EDaily reported.

The company announced it was placing $3 billion worth of new shares in March. ($1 = 1117.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)