Nov 9 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 3.1 vs 2.1
Revenue 11.3 vs 6.1
Note: The Philippines' SM Development Corp is the property development arm of conglomerate SM Investment Corp , owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy.
($1 = 43.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
