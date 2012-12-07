LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Commerzbank has structured a new bank
funding instrument, with the potential to transform small and
medium-sized enterprise lending across Europe. It has issued a
programme to back its own debt with a pool of SME loans - the
long-awaited SME-covered bond.
Banks across Europe have been looking at this kind of
instrument for at least 18 months, as two trends have converged
- political pressure to lend more to SMEs and a shift towards
collateralised borrowing for banks.
Low pre-crisis funding costs for banks meant there was
little pressure to use SME loans to back borrowing, but when
banks did so, it was generally through securitisation or using
government guarantees.
Covered bonds have benefited from regulatory favour since
the crisis, with the ECB allocating EUR100bn to buy covered
bonds outright and setting haircut margins at favourable levels
against comparably-rated securitisations.
Partly because of this regulatory favour, a covered
bond-like instrument should be able to attract a much greater
depth of demand than is available for SME securitisations today,
particularly if Commerzbank succeeds in selling a deal to
traditional covered bond investors.
A successful deal should also make SME lending more
attractive to banks, since it would show that they can use this
collateral to cut funding costs.
Turkey's Sekerbank issued the first SME-backed covered bond
in July 2011, but this was not considered a mainstream
instrument - it was in lire and fully subscribed by UniCredit,
the IFC and FMO. It went on the road for a follow-up offering at
the end of November through Commerzbank and UniCredit.
For Commerzbank, there are no immediate plans to issue under
its new programme.
The German bank's five-year senior unsecured debt is trading
at around 75bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb, and it
funds tighter still in the private markets.
"When issuing we would expect to realise a significant
funding advantage against our senior unsecured funding costs,"
said a Commerzbank spokesman. "We already have enough funding
this year, and our needs next year are also very limited."
The first deal is likely to be a five-year.
SEALS OF APPROVAL
Selling the deal to covered bond purists may be challenging,
however, since the deal does not fit within the covered bond
legal framework in Germany, and comes without a Triple A rating.
The covered bond sector in Europe has been moving to a
legislative market in the past few years, as countries pass laws
specifically authorising covered bonds, governing which assets
can be used to back them and how they will be treated in an
insolvency.
These are seen as having better credit quality than
instruments that create similar economic structures but do not
comply with the legislation. In countries with long traditions
of legislative covered bonds, such as Germany or Denmark,
instruments structured under these acts are often seen as having
implicit state backing.
In July, Belgium became the most recent country in Western
Europe to pass such legislation.
Germany's strict covered bond legislation, the Pfandbrief
Act, does not allow SME-backed instruments, so Commerzbank has
used some securitisation-style elements for this structure, such
as a liquidity facility.
German market participants are often wary of anything that
could dilute the reputation of Pfandbriefe - as covered bond
bankers are fond of pointing out, there have been no defaults in
the product's 250-year history.
As a result, Jens Tolckmitt, chief executive of the
Association of German Pfandbrief Banks, gave the new product a
qualified welcome. "Structured covered bonds are a positive
addition to funding sources for European banks," he said,
adding: "It is clear that investors see it as separate from the
long-term success story of traditional covered bonds."
However, it will certainly be seen as a closely-related
product.
"This is a full-recourse instrument secured on an evergreen
pool of assets with various investor protections and a
bullet-ish maturity profile," said Richard Kemmish, head of
covered bond origination at Credit Suisse. "If something looks
like a duck, eats bread and quacks, what are you going to call
it?"
He suggests a variety of names, including
"Mittelstand-briefe".
Although the deal will price wider than legally backed
Pfandbriefe covered bonds, this is likely to help it sell as
investors across Europe hunt for yield. Top quality Pfandbriefe
are now selling through mid-swaps - a proxy for the risk-free
rate in the European debt markets.
Pricing will also reflect the fact that Commerzbank has not
structured this deal to Triple A level - the programme is rated
Aa2/AA by Moody's and Fitch.
"As an issuer, you need to think about the benefits of
Triple A against what is required in over-collateralisation and
other structural enhancement," said the Commerzbank spokesman.
"We think the rating agencies' prospective ratings do position
the instrument well within the covered bond universe."
SME ALTERNATIVES
Before the financial crisis, German banks had access to
KfW's Promise securitisation programme, which saw the
development bank wrap SME loans to make them eligible for public
sector Pfandbrief (a well-established bank funding market
backing bank debt with public-sector assets). Mezzanine risk in
these deals was placed in the market through a synthetic
securitisation, while KfW retained the senior risk.
Only one post-crisis deal has been done, Promise Neo 2012-1,
which wrapped a portfolio for HSH Nordbank.
Commerzbank does not have an active public sector Pfandbrief
programme under its own name, though it is working on one.
Recent SME securitisations have almost exclusively been
structured for repo at the ECB. The only European bank to place
an SME securitisation since the crisis has been Lloyds, with its
UK-backed Sandown deals.
