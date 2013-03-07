LONDON, March 7 Confidence among Britain's small
and medium-sized firms (SMEs) about the chance of successfully
applying for bank financing improved in the final quarter of
2012, a survey showed on Thursday.
Of those businesses planning to apply for finance, such as
loans, overdrafts and credit cards, 43 percent were confident
the bank would agree to their request, up from 33 percent in the
previous three months.
This remains well below actual success rates of 71 percent,
however.
The quarterly SME Finance monitor, commissioned by the
Business Finance Taskforce and carried out by BDRC Continental,
also found 44 percent of the 5,000 businesses surveyed expected
to grow in the next 12 months.
While the current economic climate continued to be
considered to biggest obstacle for businesses over the coming
year, the proportion of firms citing access to external finance
as a barrier fell to the lowest since late 2011.
The survey's full findings are available at