LONDON May 31 The British government plans to
pump 100 million pounds ($155.3 million) through alternative
lending platforms such as peer-to-peer lending as part of its
efforts to boost funding for small businesses.
With small businesses struggling for funding as banks,
facing higher capital requirements, rein in lending, the
government has been seeking to get much-needed cash flowing to
help promote investment and job creation.
On Thursday the Department for Business, Innovation and
Skills (BIS) said it had begun seeking proposals for how to
allocate the money, part of the government's broader 1.2 billion
pound Business Finance Partnership scheme to help improve the
flow of credit to businesses.
It said it would focus on non-traditional funding channels
such as peer-to-peer platforms, supply chain finance and
mezzanine finance that can reach companies with an annual
turnover of less than 75 million pounds.
"As businesses are continuing to struggle to get credit from
their banks, developing alternative lending channels so firms
are less reliant on banks is essential," Business Secretary
Vince Cable said in a statement.
"Our aim is to create a more diverse financial
infrastructure which better serves the needs of our small and
medium-sized companies."
Under the scheme, the government will provide up to 50
percent of an investment, with the remaining 50 percent to be
provided by private sector investments.
In March a government-commissioned taskforce looking to
boost non-bank funding said direct government support could help
support the growth of alternatives such as peer-to-peer lending
platforms like Funding Circle, a website which allows people to
lend directly to small firms in the UK.
Market Invoice, a website which allows small companies to
raise working capital by auctioning their invoices, said it
would be applying for a total of 30 million pounds of the
funding.
($1 = 0.6438 British pounds)
