LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Small and medium-sized companies, faced with obstacles in the bond market, are increasingly turning to retail-focused all-in-one bond issuing platforms to meet their capital funding needs.

While the institutional bond market provides larger corporates with an alternative to the loan market, the smaller funding needs of SMEs have typically made it more difficult to attract traditional fixed-income buyers who want liquidity.

To help fill that gap, a number of retail-targeted platforms have sprung up in the past two years, including the London Stock Exchange's electronic Order book for Retail Bonds (ORB).

Launched in February 2010, the ORB has been used by companies like Provident Financial, Tesco Personal Finance PLC, Places for People and National Grid to access capital -- and bankers say the frequency of issuance on such platforms will only increase in the months ahead.

"The retail space is morphing into something bigger," said Michael Smith, a debt capital markets banker at Investec Bank.

"At the moment the market can still be considered nascent - it may be a slow process as issuers assess the market and investor appetite adapts, but it will develop."

Smith said that Investec had seen reverse inquiry from investors who would like to see more retail bonds issued.

"The market was just under GBP1bn - or 15 issues - last year," he said.

"It's hard to put a number on the potential size of the market, but we do think that the opportunity is substantial."

GERMANY IN FOCUS

Beyond the sterling market in London, the German retail bond market also has significant growth potential.

"The financial landscape is changing and there's an ongoing shift away from bank loans and towards the bond market for corporates," said Alexander Graf von Preysing, head of issuer services at Deutsche Boerse, the operator of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

"Transparency is becoming increasingly important for markets - and new platforms aims to cater to this too."

Von Preysing was instrumental in developing DB's Entry Standard Segment for pricing corporate bonds - a platform designed to make the process of executing bond transactions easier and more efficient.

Corporates arrange their own prospectuses with the help of a so-called listing partner, an independent service provider who acts as a capital markets coach on transparency requirements.

They give the issuer advice on legal matters, designated sponsoring, investor relations and corporate finance.

A Deutsche Boerse spokeswoman said that issuers who want to price a bond on the Entry Standard platform are charged an initial EUR2,500 for registration and inclusion in the segment, and a further EUR5,000 annually.

The traditional pricing of a bond, via a consortium of banks, would likely be much more expensive.

Other German stock exchanges are also anticipating a shift towards corporate bond issuing platforms for SME.

Exchanges in Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart have all launched similar platforms.

A GOOD IDEA

Since its introduction a little over a year ago, 13 bonds have been issued by 11 companies on Deutsche Boerse's Entry Standard platform, raising a total of EUR530m.

Some bankers believe that this relatively small figure demonstrates that Deutsche Boerse still has more to do to make the platform truly work.

But others are confident that volumes will pick up as pressures intensify -- and the merits of the retail market become increasingly apparent.

One company welcoming the Deutsche Boerse initiative is RIB Software AG.

The international software and consulting group floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2011, and has since expanded its business.

"At the moment all the banks are focusing on strengthening their capital base," RIB chief executive officer Thomas Wolf said.

"This inevitably moves to a decline in banks' willingness to lend to companies, especially Mittelstand, or small- and mid-cap companies."

He said that RIB does not have any outstanding debt, but would consider issuing a bond to finance a potential future acquisition.

"We expect bank loans to become less significant to the corporate finance market in future, and we welcome the efforts of the Deutsche Boerse to develop tools to accommodate this development," Wolf said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Marc Carnegie)