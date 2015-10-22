TOKYO Oct 22 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is planning to book an impairment loss of around 60 billion yen ($500 million) on its 40 percent stake in Indonesian lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN) , sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets will book the loss for the April-September period after shares of BTPN fell sharply this year along with Indonesia's broader market, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

An SMFG spokesman declined to comment, saying the bank is still in the process of compiling its earnings results. It is scheduled to announce half-year results on Nov. 13. ($1 = 119.6800 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)