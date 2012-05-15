TOKYO May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
said on Tuesday net profit rose for the year ended in
March, helped by bond-trading gains and lower credit costs and
forecast a decline in profit for the current financial year.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets had to make smaller
write-downs and provisions for bad loans in the previous
financial year, thanks to a string of government measures to
help small businesses.
The country's ultra-low interest rates and a safe-haven
appeal of Japanese government bonds amid Europe's sovereign debt
crisis also drove gains from the bank's bond-trading operations.
SMFG said net profit was 518.54 billion yen ($6.5
billion)for the April-March period, up from 475.9 billion yen a
year earlier.
For the current financial year, the bank forecast net profit
of 480 billion yen. That is above an average estimate of 441.2
billion yen in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)