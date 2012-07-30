TOKYO, July 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
on Monday reported a 43 percent f all in its financial
first quarter profit, dragged down by impairment losses on its
equity portfolio amid a market slump.
SMFG, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, was the first
of the country's top banks to announce April-June results, with
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group due to follow on Tuesday.
The bank said its quarterly net profit was 117.8 billion yen
($1.5 billion), down from 206.6 billion y en a year earlier.
SMFG and its Japanese rivals suffered sharp falls in the
value of their equity holdings during the April-June period,
when the benchmark Nikkei share average fell 10.7
percent. Japanese banks traditionally hold large portfolios of
clients' stock.
SMFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 480 billion
yen, down 7.4 percent from a year earlier, below an average
estimate of 494.4 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by
Thomson Reuters.
Shares of SMFG rose 16 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 1.9 percent gain in benchmark Nikkei average
.
($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Alex Richardson)