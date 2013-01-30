TOKYO Jan 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc (SMFG) reported a 34 percent gain in net profit for
the nine months ended in December, helped by a year-end rally in
Japanese stocks that gave its equity portfolio a boost.
Net profit rose to 550.4 billion yen ($6.1 billion) from 411
billion a year earlier, Japan's third-largest lender by assets
said on Wednesday. The bank provides nine-months figures only.
SMFG is the first among Japan's top three lenders to report
financial results for the period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc
will announce its earnings on Thursday and Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group on Friday.
Shares of SMFG gained 28 percent in the final three months
of 2012, outperforming a 17 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei
average.
($1 = 90.6500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ryan Woo)