UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO, July 29 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Monday that its net profit more than doubled in the April-June quarter, as a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of the bank's massive equity portfolio.
Japan's third-biggest lender by assets said net profit came to 288.33 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for its fiscal first quarter, up from 117.84 billion yen a year earlier.
SMFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 580 billion yen, down 27 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 626.5 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic-growth policies have driven up Japanese stocks. The benchmark Nikkei average closed above 13,000 in June, compared with around 9,000 a year earlier. Japanese banks' earnings are subject to market swings because of their large equity holdings. ($1 = 98.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts