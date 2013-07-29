* SMFG Q1 net profit Y288.33 bln vs Y117.84 bln year earlier

* Keeps FY net profit f'cast at Y580 bln vs consensus Y623.8 bln

* Boost from stock rally makes up for lower bond trading gains

* Loans rise more slowly y/y at domestic business than overseas (Adds earnings details, background, stock performance)

TOKYO, July 29 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Monday that its quarterly net profit more than doubled as a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of the bank's equity investments and boosted profit at its brokerage unit.

The results show that SMFG is enjoying a boost from "Abenomics" in the stock market but suggest it may take longer to benefit more strongly at its core domestic lending operations, which lagged its overseas business in year-on-year loan growth.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported a net profit of 288.33 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for its April-June fiscal first quarter, up from 117.84 billion yen a year earlier.

That is already about half of its forecast for full-year net profit, which it kept at 580 billion yen. The bank's forecast is below the average estimate of 626.5 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

SMFG is the first among the country's "megabanks" to announce results for the latest quarter, with top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and second-ranked Mizuho Financial Group Inc scheduled to report on Wednesday.

Early benefits of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" growth policies are clearest in the banks' equity portfolios, whose values have risen thanks to a rally in Japanese stocks since late last year. The benchmark Nikkei average ended above 13,000 in June, compared with around 9,000 a year earlier.

SMFG also said its brokerage unit, SMBC Nikko Securities, enjoyed an increase in profit thanks to sales of investment trusts amid the stock rally.

That helped offset a drop in gains from bond trading at its core commercial bank unit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), to 14.46 billion yen from 79.16 billion yen a year earlier. Japan's banks expect profit from bond trading - a key source of profit in recent years - to fall sharply this year as the Japanese central bank emerges as a dominant buyer under its aggressive monetary easing programme.

Overall outstanding loans at SMBC stood at 60.2 trillion yen at end-June, up 7.7 percent from 55.9 trillion yen a year earlier. But domestic lending rose a slower 2.2 percent to 47.5 trillion yen from 46.5 trillion yen a year earlier, with most new lending coming at its overseas operations.

The average interest rate on lending at its main banking unit in Japan fell to 1.45 percent in April-June from 1.55 percent from a year earlier, SMFG said, suggesting competition between banks to offer lower rates.

Shares of SMFG have risen about 43 percent in the year to date, outperforming a 31 percent rise in the broad Topix index. The stock closed down 2.9 percent prior to the results on Monday, in a market that fell more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)