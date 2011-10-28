TOKYO Oct 28 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
said on Friday its net profit for the April-September
first-half is likely to be nearly double its own forecast thanks
to smaller credit costs.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets said net profit is
likely to be 310 billion yen ($4.1 billion) for the six months
to Sept. 30, up from 170 billion yen previously forecast.
Still, that is down from a 418 billion yen net profit booked
a year earlier.
The bank said it will update its full-year forecast when it
officially announces its first-half results in mid-November.
It has forecast a net profit of 400 billion yen for the year
to March, below an estimate of 437.7 billion yen in a poll of 11
analysts by Thomson Reuters' Starmine.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)