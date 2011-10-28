* Says H1 net profit likely to have come in at Y310 bln

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Oct 28 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Friday its net profit for the April-September first half was likely nearly double its previous forecast thanks to reduced credit costs and bond trading gains.

Given a limited exposure to European sovereign bonds, SMFG and rival top Japanese banks are now seen better positioned to expand in the global market than Western rivals hit by the region's debt woes.

"I am paying particular attention to whether and how much Japanese banks can increase their overseas lending, as foreign rivals have been forced to reduce it," said Chikako Horiuchi, analyst at Fitch Ratings in Tokyo.

Japanese banks have been looking overseas to build a profit driver as they continue to suffer sluggish loan demand at home given the country's weak growth prospects. So far, they remain largely dependent on their domestic business.

SMFG, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, had forecast a sharp fall in profits for the financial year to next March in the absence of hefty bond trading gains it enjoyed last year.

It said the fall is now likely to be much smaller as the bank continued to book relatively solid trading profits from Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasuries.

But that boost, along with the benefits of smaller-than-expected bad debt costs, was somewhat offset by valuation losses on its stock portfolio, a trend also likely to be seen for rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group .

SMFG said net profit is likely to be 310 billion yen ($4.1 billion) for the six months to Sept. 30, up from 170 billion yen previously forecast. It booked a 418 billion yen net profit in the same period last year.

The bank said it would update its full-year forecast when it officially announces its first-half results in mid-November.

It has forecast a net profit of 400 billion yen for the year to March, below an estimate of 437.7 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters' Starmine.

Compared with Western rivals, Japanese banks are under less pressure to reduce lending or shed assets to shore up their financial health and some bank executives say they see chances to buy assets unloaded by European banks.

But a shadow of uncertainty is also growing over them as a slowdown in the global economy is likely to further sap already weak loan demand from their domestic corporate clients, and a possible stock market slump would hurt their equity portfolios.

"If (the European problems) come to have bigger impact on the macro economy it could lead to deterioration of loan assets," said Fitch's Horiuchi.

Prior to the announcement, SMFG shares ended up 0.9 percent at 2,253 yen, underperforming a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei average . ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Watson)