* Japan's third-ranked bank sees consolidation continuing

* Cash boosted by years of Japan government bond trading

* Bank comfortable with JGB holdings now at minimum

By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

TOKYO, Dec 25 Cash-rich Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is poised to swoop on businesses for sale in places like Asia as global rivals sell assets to boost their balance sheets, the lender's president said.

Koichi Miyata, president of Japan's third-largest lender by assets, told Reuters in an interview that he expects global banking consolidation to continue against the backdrop of tighter international rules on how much capital lenders should have, introduced in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

"I expect we will be approached for many deals, prompted by (tighter) regulation overseas. We will look at them very selectively," he said.

Already this year SMFG agreed to buy 40 percent of Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk PT, Indonesia's seventh-biggest bank by market value, in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

Miyata, a 60-year-old veteran who rose through the ranks of SMFG's dealing rooms, declined to say how much the bank could spend on acquisitions in the near future.

But the bank has said its common equity tier one ratio reached 9.9 percent at the end of September, above a 7 percent threshold required in a new global bank capital rule by early 2019, giving it room for acquiring risk assets.

Miyata stressed his bank will focus its resources on specific countries, including Indonesia, rather than seeking region-wide growth.

"Take Asia as an example, it would be a right way for us to do business to seek market share in select countries, rather than spreading thin to cover Southeast Asia," he said.

SMFG's continued appetite for overseas assets - not just in Asia - echoes that of other Japanese lenders, which racked up hefty profits from trading in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in the years following the global financial crisis.

Japan's biggest bank by assets, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said last week it has acquired a 72 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl for 170.6 billion baht ($5.2 billion) after a tender offer.

Earlier this month, SMFG agreed to acquire the U.S. railcar leasing business of Perella Weinberg Partners LP for a sum estimated by a source familiar with the matter to be 30-50 billion yen ($290-490 million).

'FUN PORTFOLIO'

Miyata said he expects the bank's trading division to remain a sturdy source of profit even though the profile of its investment portfolio has changed since the Bank of Japan launched a major bond-buying programme earlier this year.

That programme increased volatility in JGBs, making government debt investment less attractive to banks.

For the fiscal first half ended in September, profits on trading JGBs and other bonds at SMFG's core banking unit plunged 95 percent from a year earlier to a mere 6.3 billion yen. Yet its market division overall continued to turn a large profit, shifting its bets towards stock index mutual funds.

Miyata said the bank remains bullish on the outlook for the market and confident about the asset shift from JGBs to equities. "It might be fun to keep our portfolio instead of realising gains by selling our positions now," he said.

In the six months since March, immediately before the BOJ's programme, SMFG's core banking unit reduced its JGB holdings by 11.5 trillion yen to 14.7 trillion yen.

Still, Miyata said the bank is unlikely to further reduce its JGB holdings by a significant degree.

"We need to have a certain amount of JGBs as collateral used in interbank derivatives transactions," he said. "So, we have already shrunk our JGB holdings to the minimum size." ($1 = 32.6250 Thai baht) ($1 = 104.0950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)