TOKYO Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 3.2 percent fall in net profit for the nine months ended in December as weaker client activities hurt its stock brokerage business.

Still, the results show the bank is on track to finish the year better than a double-digit profit drop it has forecast, as smaller bad-loan costs cushion its earnings.

SMFG said on Tuesday net profit came in at 682.2 billion yen ($5.78 billion) for the April-December period, down from 704.7 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank saw a drop in brokerage commission revenue and sales of stock-related products like mutual funds as the Japanese stock market gains lost momentum this year after the initial excitement over 'Abenomics' wore off.

The benchmark Nikkei average jumped 34 percent during April-December in 2013, and its gain was a less dramatic 18 percent during the same period of 2014.

The bank left unchanged a previous full-year net profit forecast of 700 billion yen, down 16 percent from the previous year. A poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters averages 778.69 billion yen.

Designed to spur spending and investment by flooding the economy with cheap money, the Bank Of Japan's massive bond-buying programme launched in April 2013 has been hurting Japanese banks' earnings by pushing down the returns from loans and bond investments.

SMFG and its rivals face further headwinds after the BOJ introduced additional monetary easing measures in October, which have pushed down already ultra-low interest rates, while demand for loans has yet to show a significant pickup.

Their weak domestic lending business has been partly offset by continued growth in overseas lending. They also have booked smaller bad-loan costs as there have been fewer bankruptcies amid a mild economic recovery. ($1 = 117.9500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)