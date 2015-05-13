* Raises div to Y140/share from Y130 projected previously

* Expects net profit to rise 0.8 pct for 2015/16

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, May 13 Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group posted a smaller-than-forecast drop in annual profit on strong bond trading gains and lower bad loan costs, and paid a more generous dividend heeding calls for bigger shareholder returns.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday net profit for the year ended in March fell 9.8 percent to 753.6 billion yen ($6.3 billion) from 835.4 billion yen a year earlier. The bank had forecast a 16 percent fall in net profit.

An average estimate by 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters called for 781.4 billion yen in net profit.

The bank raised its annual dividend to 140 yen per share for the year from 130 yen previously projected.

SMFG is the first to report annual results among Japan's top three banks, followed by No. 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and No. 2 Mizuho Financial Group Inc on Friday.

SMFG and other Japanese lenders have been hurt by falling interest rates amid the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing, but tepid domestic lending business has been partly offset by solid gains in the market divisions and growth overseas.

Bad loan costs remained subdued, thanks to improving risk profile of borrowers amid a mild economic recovery.

For the current year through March 2016, SMFG forecast net profit to rise 0.8 percent to 760 billion yen. ($1 = 119.7900 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)