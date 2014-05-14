TOKYO May 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday it is aiming for a return on equity of 10 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2017 as part of its new medium-term business plan.

Japan's third-largest lender by assets said it is aiming for a Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio of 10 percent in the year to March 2017. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)