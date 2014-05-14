BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TOKYO May 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday it is aiming for a return on equity of 10 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2017 as part of its new medium-term business plan.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets said it is aiming for a Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio of 10 percent in the year to March 2017. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors