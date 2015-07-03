* New governance code requires explanation of stock ownership

TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is considering reducing the amount of shares it holds in client companies by an as-yet unspecified target, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move comes after a corporate governance code took effect last month requiring banks to explain their rationale for owning billions of dollars worth of shares in their clients under a time-honoured practice aimed at cementing business relationships and preventing hostile takeovers.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, however, has blamed such shareholdings for thwarting accountability and transparency.

SMFG, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, is reviewing its holdings of such stocks and is considering setting numerical targets to reduce them, said the source, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

SMFG officials were not immediately available for comment.

As of March, SMFG had 1.67 trillion yen ($13.6 billion) worth of stock holdings, based on the purchase price at the time. Most of theses shares are held for business relations purposes. ($1 = 123.0400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)