HONG KONG Aug 15 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , the world's No.4 global contract chipmaker, said on Monday that its chief operating officer, Simon Yang, has resigned, effective Sept. 5.

The company did not give any reason for Yang's resignation, but said it will arrange for his replacement as soon as practicable.

Over the past month, Shanghai-based SMIC, founded in 2000 by Taiwan-born Richard Chang, announced a series of management changes including shareholders voting its chief executive off the board following the death of chairman Jiang Shangzhou.

