HONG KONG Aug 5 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , the world's No.4 global contract chipmaker, said it has appointed Chiu Tzu-yin as chief executive with effect from Aug. 5.

Columbia- and Berkeley-educated Chiu held ten technology patents, SMIC said in a statement posted with the the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Over the past month, Shanghai-based SMIC, founded by Taiwan-born Richard Chang in 2000, announced a series of management changes, including shareholders voting its chief executive off the board, following the death of chairman Jiang Shangzhou. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)