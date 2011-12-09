HONG KONG Dec 9 China's largest semiconductor chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it has reached a settlement with Japan's Elpida Memory.

SMIC said it will pay Elpida $21 million.

"The company had previously taken a reserve of approximately US$10 million, and with this settlement will incur further expense of approximately US$11 million," the group said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok)