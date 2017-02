MANILA, Sept 22 Philippine conglomerate SM Investments Corp said on Thursday it had raised 5 billion pesos ($115 million) from a sale of fixed-rate corporate notes.

The notes were priced at yields of 5.750 percent for the 7-year tranche and 6.625 percent for the 10-year tranche, it said in a statement.

SM did not disclose how it intends to use proceeds from the deal, which was arranged by HSBC , First Metro Investment Corp and BDO Capital and Investment Corp. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)