Nov 14 Nine months ending September 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 14.2 vs 12.5

Revenue 140.1 vs 124.3

Note: SM Investments Corp, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates and owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy, owns stakes in mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc , lenders Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and China Banking Corp, and property firm SM Development Corp . It also has interests in leisure development.

