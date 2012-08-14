Six months ending June 30, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 10.9 vs 9.6 Revenue 105.2 vs 92.0 NOTE: SM Investments Corp, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates and owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy, owns mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc, lenders Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and China Banking Corp , and property firm SM Development Corp . It also has interests in gaming firm Belle Corp. To view SM Investments' disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/wak99s. ($1 = 41.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)