RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 1 Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest maker of artificial joints, posted a 5 percent drop in underlying trading profit on Thursday, after some U.S. patients pulled their procedures into the previous quarter.
The company posted trading profit of $229 million on revenue of $1.07 billion, up 1 percent on an underlying basis, both narrowly missing average analyst forecasts.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said the group remained confident in its 2014 outlook as it roll-outs new products and sees an increasing contribution from acquisitions.
Smith & Nephew faces a stronger competitor in Zimmer Holdings Inc, which agreed to buy rival Biomet Inc last week for more than $13 billion.
The deal makes it the second-ranking orthopaedics company behind Johnson & Johnson. Smith & Nephew will be fourth, trailing Stryker.
Analysts said consolidation in the $45 billion global orthopaedics market had been a long time coming.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage: