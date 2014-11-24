LONDON Nov 24 Stryker is examining a bid for UK medical-device manufacturer Smith & Nephew, according to a Bloomberg, report citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of Smith & Nephew were up 5.0 percent at 1400 GMT, at 11.46 pounds ($17.96), after the report was published. Three traders cited the report as the reason behind the gain.

Smith & Nephew was not immediately available for comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound)