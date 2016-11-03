UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
LONDON Nov 3 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to $1.12 billion, towards the bottom of expectations, as sales grew only 2 percent in the United States and stalled in other established markets.
Analysts were expecting revenue in the range $1.12-1.15 billion, with an average of $1.13 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control