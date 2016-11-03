LONDON Nov 3 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to $1.12 billion, towards the bottom of expectations, as sales grew only 2 percent in the United States and stalled in other established markets.

Analysts were expecting revenue in the range $1.12-1.15 billion, with an average of $1.13 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)