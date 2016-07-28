UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, July 28 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest maker of artificial knees and hips, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by good growth in its sports medicine joint repair business.
But demand for its products in China and the Gulf States remained weak.
Revenue of $1.19 billion, which was broadly in line with analyst expectations, generated trading profit down 3 percent at $483 million. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)