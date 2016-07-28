LONDON, July 28 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest maker of artificial knees and hips, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by good growth in its sports medicine joint repair business.

But demand for its products in China and the Gulf States remained weak.

Revenue of $1.19 billion, which was broadly in line with analyst expectations, generated trading profit down 3 percent at $483 million. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)