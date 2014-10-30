LONDON Oct 30 Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew posted an expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter trading profit, as solid growth in orthopaedic reconstruction offset a decline in its wound management business due to a product recall.

The British company, which has long been touted as a takeover target for a bigger rival such as Stryker, reported trading profit of $246 million on Thursday on revenue also up 3 percent to $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of 19.5 cents.

Analysts were expecting trading profit of $247 million on revenue of $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of 19.0 cents, according to a company-supplied consensus of 19 brokers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)