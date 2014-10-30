LONDON Oct 30 Artificial knee and hip maker
Smith & Nephew posted an expected 3 percent rise in
third-quarter trading profit, as solid growth in orthopaedic
reconstruction offset a decline in its wound management business
due to a product recall.
The British company, which has long been touted as a
takeover target for a bigger rival such as Stryker,
reported trading profit of $246 million on Thursday on revenue
also up 3 percent to $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per
share of 19.5 cents.
Analysts were expecting trading profit of $247 million on
revenue of $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of
19.0 cents, according to a company-supplied consensus of 19
brokers.
