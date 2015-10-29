* Q3 revenue up 4 pct, but misses market forecasts
* Buys orthopaedic robotics company Blue Belt
* Shares down 5 pct
By Paul Sandle and Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 29 Smith & Nephew Plc,
Europe's biggest maker of artificial hips and knees, was hit by
the slowdown in China in the third-quarter, revenue falling
short of market expectations and sparking in a sharp drop in its
share price on Thursday.
Smith & Nephew said underlying revenue rose 4 percent to
$1.1 billion helped by demand for knee implants and a strong
U.S. performance, but growth slowed in China and the number came
in 2 percent lower than consensus of $1.126 billion.
Shares in the FTSE 100 company sank to their lowest level
for two months in early deals, and they were trading down 5
percent at 11,092 pence at 1133 GMT on Thursday.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said the slowdown in the
China had trimmed growth by about 1 percent in the quarter but
he remained bullish on the prospects for healthcare there.
"The fundamentals of China are very good," he said. "It will
recover. We are very well positioned for mid-term and long-term
growth in China."
Bohuon said the company, which competes with Johnson &
Johnson, Zimmer and Stryker, performed
well in the United States, its largest market, and had
successfully stabilised its European business against a
challenging market backdrop.
Smith & Nephew reiterated its targets for higher underlying
revenue growth in 2015 than in 2014, and an improvement in
trading profit margin.
Jefferies analyst Martin Brunninger, who has a "hold" rating
on Smith & Nephew, said sales came in below his estimates.
"They've missed across the board and they have done an
acquisition which could be seen as expensive," he said.
Eleven analysts have "strong buy" or "buy" ratings on the
company, while nine are "hold" or "sell", according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The company said it had agreed to buy Blue Belt Holdings
Inc. for $275 million, securing a foothold in orthopaedic
robotics-assisted surgery, which it predicted would be used more
widely in future.
Investment following the deal would reduce the group's
trading profit margin by around 60 points in 2016, it said.
Bohuon said reconstruction markets would eventually become
commoditized, so unique technology in products and procedures,
such as Blue Belt's, was needed to ensure surgeons picked Smith
& Nephew.
Analyst Brunninger took the same view, saying in the
longer-term the Blue Belt acquisition made sense.
"The world doesn't really need any more knees and hips -
there are too many systems on the market already. However if you
add a system that will facilitate the procedure, that's
something that surgeons need and want today," he said.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)