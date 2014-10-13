LONDON Oct 13 A novel spray-on treatment
consisting of living cells made by Smith & Nephew, which
is designed to work with the body's own cells to help heal leg
ulcers, has failed in a late-stage clinical trial.
The product, known as HP802-247, was viewed by some analysts
as a key pipeline asset in the company's wound management
division and the Phase III failure is a setback for the
healthcare group, which is a regular subject of takeover talk.
The unsuccessful North American trial, announced on Monday,
is also something of a surprise, given the promise of earlier
studies.
"A thorough assessment is underway to determine why the
preliminary results of the first Phase III study are
inconsistent with the strongly positive Phase IIa/IIb results,"
said Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon.
"While this is an unexpected and disappointing development
with this one product, we remain excited by the prospects for
advanced wound bioactives as unique treatments for unmet patient
needs."
A second Phase III study in the European Union is expected
to report in 2016.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)