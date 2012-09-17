METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
LONDON, Sept 17 Smith & Nephew PLC : * Adrian Hennah, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company at the
end of December 2012 * Hennah to become chief financial officer at Reckitt Benckiser Group * The search for a successor is underway
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.