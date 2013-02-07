LONDON Feb 7 Smith & Nephew PLC :
* Auto alert - Smith & Nephew PLC final dividend up 50
percent to 0.261
usd per share
* Q4 revenue $1,077 million (company consensus $1,066 million)
* Q4 trading profit $ 272 million (company consensus $ 260MLN)
* Q4 adjusted EPS 21.6 cents (company consensus 20.4 cents)
* Expect the market conditions seen in 2012 broadly to continue
in 2013
* Remain focused on creating a business capable of delivering a
sustainable 24%
margin
* Expect trauma and extremities to grow slightly ahead of the
market rate
* Orthopaedic reconstruction is likely to grow more slowly than
the market
* Sports medicine we anticipate growing at around the market
rate