July 28 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp : * SEC says charges Smith & Wesson Holding Corp with foreign corrupt

practices act violations * SEC says Smith & Wesson agrees to pay more than $2 million, including a

$1.906 million penalty, to settle, without admitting or denying its findings * SEC says Smith & Wesson employees and representatives made improper payments

to foreign officials while trying to win contracts to supply firearms to

military and law enforcement