BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
March 5 Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported a 39 percent jump in third-quarter sales, helped by higher demand for its pistols and modern sporting rifles.
Shares of the company rose 4 percent to $10.32 in after-market trading.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Sturm Ruger and Co Inc and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, rose to $136.2 million in the quarter ended Jan. 31.
Net income in the quarter rose to $14.6 million, or 22 cents per share, from $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Co with Reel Cinemas announced plans to deliver Dolby Atmos immersive audio across Reel Cinemas portfolio in Middle East