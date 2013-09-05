BRIEF-Zogenix Inc says European Commission designated ZX008 as an orphan medicinal product
* Zogenix Inc - on March 1, 2017, co announced that european commission has designated zx008 (fenfluramine) as an orphan medicinal product-sec filing
Sept 5 Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported a 26 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher sales of its M&P brand firearms.
The company, which competes with Sturm Ruger and Co Inc and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose to $171.0 million in the quarter ended July 30.
Net income rose to $26.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $17.8 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02 pct
March 1 Lowe's Cos Inc forecast 2017 sales ahead of analysts' estimates and reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales as the company benefited from a strong housing market in the United States.