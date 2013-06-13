REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
(Corrects headline to say the company estimates, not reports, Q4 revenue; Adds link to press release) June 13 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp : * Sees Q4 2013 GAAP shr about $0.44 from continuing operations * Reports record preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2013 net sales and net income * Says preliminary net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter were $179 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.
* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high * Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump * Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high of 59.5 in February from 57 in Ja