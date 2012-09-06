Sept 6 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Military and Police (M&P) products.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $18.9 million, or 28 cents per share, from $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose 48 percent to $136 million.