BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Sept 6 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Military and Police (M&P) products.
First-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $18.9 million, or 28 cents per share, from $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose 48 percent to $136 million.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
