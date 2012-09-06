BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 Smith Electric Vehicles Corp, which makes emission-free electric vehicles, said it expected to sell 4.45 million shares at between $16 and $18 in its initial public offering.
The company will sell 4.2 million shares in the offering, while selling stock holders will offer the rest.
At the mid-point of the range, the IPO will raise about $76 million.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company, which filed for the IPO in November, counts Coca-Cola, FedEx Corp and DHL among its customers.
UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays are lead underwriters to the offering.
The proceeds raised will primarily be used for paying down debt, the company said.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SMTH".
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017